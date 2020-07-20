Manipur police officer airlifted to Delhi

As the condition of Additional DGP Arvind Kumar has worsened, he was flown to Delhi on an air ambulance on Sunday afternoon to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
Mr. Kumar reportedly tried to commit suicide on Saturday afternoon by shooting himself with his service pistol in his office located inside the 1 Manipur Rifles compound near the police headquarters, Imphal police station and other vital installations. On hearing the sound of the gun shot, staff rushed into his office and found him lying in a pool of blood. They shifted him within minutes to a private hospital in Imphal.
Hospital sources said his injury was life threatening.
Sources said since Mr. Kumar could not be asked even basic questions, the reasons for his step are not known. It is for the first time in Manipur that a high-ranking police officer has resorted to the step.
(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Saathi: 8486814024.)
