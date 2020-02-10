Manipur has declared war against drugs: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Sunday that his BJP-led coalition government has declared a war against the drug menace in the State.

He said that his government has seized drugs worth over ₹2,000 crore in the last two and a half years. Besides, over five drug manufacturing makeshift factories were busted.

Over 100 drug offenders are in jail. He recalled how a foreign national was arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs valued over ₹400 crore. He said, “A judge in the Thoubal district released the offender on bail. We swung into action and the accused is now in prison under the National Security Act.” The CM also said that the State police and central agencies’ personnel have been destroying poppy plants cultivated on mountain slopes.