Manipur Cabinet sets August 29 as new date for House session

August 22, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Manipur Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has decided to convene the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 29.

The Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday announced this decision through X, previously Twitter, taken by the Cabinet on August 21.

This is the third such decision by the Manipur Cabinet since July. The monsoon session, if held, would be the fourth of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

EDITORIAL | Deep in disarray: On the larger message from the Legislative Assembly of Manipur not being convened

The 60-member Manipur Assembly failed to hold a special session on Monday to discuss the ongoing ethnic violence as Raj Bhavan did not issue any notification to convene it despite a recommendation from the State Cabinet.

On August 21, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Manipur government requested Governor Anusuiya Uikey on July 29 to convene the special session of the Assembly in the third week of August.

The Governor was requested again on August 4 to convene the Assembly on August 21, but Raj Bhavan did not issue any notification for holding the special session.

Officials in the State’s capital Imphal said the Governor normally issues the notification 15 days ahead of any session of the Assembly.

“We expect a notification from Raj Bhavan this time,” a senior official said.

According to the rules, an Assembly is required to sit for at least two sessions in a year. The last session of the 60-member Manipur House was in March and the next is due by September 2.

But the 10 Kuki MLAs, seven of them from ruling BJP, are not expected to attend the session if it is eventually held because of “security reasons”.

Ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3 left about 160 people dead and displaced more than 60,000 others.