Other States

Man kills wife for delay in giving bath towel

Picture used for representational purpose only.  

A 50-year-old man here in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage when she told him to wait for a towel he had asked for after taking bath, police said on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Also Read
File photo of Supreme Court of India for representation

Domestic violence | SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking infrastructure facilities for women

 

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Hirapur village under Kirnapur police station limits of Balaghat district, they said.

The accused, Rajkumar Bahe (50), a daily wage employee of the forest department, asked his wife Pushpa Bai (45) to give him a towel after taking bath, Kirnapur police station's inspector Rajendra Kumar Baria said quoting a complaint filed by her family members.

His wife told him to wait for sometime as she was washing utensils.

This angered the man, who then repeatedly hit on his wife's head with a shovel, the official said.

The woman died on the spot, he said, adding that the accused also threatened his 23-year-old daughter when she tried to stop him.

The body was handed over to the family members on Sunday after postmortem.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and a case was registered against him on charge of murder and other relevant provisions, the official said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2021 12:17:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/man-kills-wife-for-delay-in-giving-bath-towel/article37376599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY