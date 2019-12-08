Man arrested for raping, burning minor in Tripura

Tripura police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl and burning her to death in connivance with some of his kin. An angry crowd thrashed the accused outside the GBP Hospital in Agartala, where the victim succumbed to burn injuries.

Police said the main accused Ajay Rudrapaul, promised to marry the girl two months ago and took her to his home in Santir Bazar area of south Tripura. The victim’s family alleged that Ajay and his family members tortured the girl over the past two months and they set her on fire Friday evening.

Ajay was also accused of raping her in the past two months.

Doctors at GBP Hospital said the girl was admitted with 90% burn injuries. She passed away before dawn on Saturday.

The death of the teenager sparked anger among people who gathered outside the hospital. They caught hold of the main accused and some of his family members and thrashed them before police arrived on the scene.