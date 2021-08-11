Mamata visits flood-hit areas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited flood-affected regions of south Bengal and directed the Ministers and public representatives to visit Delhi and impress on the Centre for implementation of mega flood control project in Ghatal Master Plan. The CM took an aeriel survey of the area. She later met the affected people and distributed relief material.

“We have raised the issue of Ghatal Master Plan, but the Centre has not sanctioned funds,” Ms. Banerjee told journalists.

The CM said Ministers Soumen Mahapatra and Manas Ranjan Bhuniya, Ghatal MP Dev and leader June Malia should meet Union Minister for Irrigation and press for Ghatal Master Plan.