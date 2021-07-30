Other States

Maharashtra to deposit ₹10,000 into flood victims’ accounts as emergency aid

Local shopkeepers clean their shops after the flood water dried, in Sangli.  

The Maharashtra government is yet to announce a package for the rain-ravaged Konkan and western region but its Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said that the State would be transferring ₹10,000 into the accounts of every flood-hit victim as emergency aid.

Mr. Wadettiwar said that the direct transfers to help the flood victims till the government came up with a comprehensive package would begin on Saturday.

“Often, in the aftermath of such natural disasters, there are allegations and apprehensions of money being misappropriated or not having reached the intended recipient. We do not want to fall into that trap and hence the relief money will be directly credited to the flood victims’ account,” he stated.

Mr. Wadettiwar said that all district authorities had been instructed to complete their damage assessments within eight days and that the report would be sent to the Centre as well.

Tragic losses

More than 210 persons and 20,000 livestock have lost their lives in landslides and other rain-related accidents in the past one week and more than two lakh people have had their homes and properties destroyed by the floodwaters. More than four lakh hectares of cropland in eight districts have been damaged besides staggering losses to rural infrastructure.

While former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis criticised the State government for its tardiness in declaring a package, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged the Centre to declare an immediate package for the flood-hit in Maharashtra similar to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done for Gujarat, which bore the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae in May.

“Gujarat was immediately granted a ₹1,000 crore package after the Prime Minister’s visit. I—f the Centre wishes, it can declare something similar to that to alleviate Maharashtra’s plight,” Mr. Pawar said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

BJP cannot contemplate alliance with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, says Devendra Fadnavis

Sunderbans home to 96 tigers, Bengal Forest Dept. estimates

All those above 18 receive vaccination in remote panchayat in Odisha

Maken continues meetings with Rajasthan Cong. MLAs

Mizoram says ready forlawsuit on border issue

‘Punjab govt. move on PPAs an eyewash’

Bahadurgarh industry body seeks removal of blockade at Tikri border

Assam issues advisory against travel to Mizoram, both States trade barbs over police deployment

Centre’s ₹701-crore relief package is for calamity in 2020, says Ajit Pawar

Parties decry TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s alleged comments on Bihar

Amid row over Uttarakhand CM’s visit, managing committee of Gurdwara Sri Nanak Mata quits

We are waiting to see the follow-up from the meeting with the PM, says Omar Abdullah
A view of the Odisha High Court. File

11 years after Odisha teacher’s death, his widow to get pension benefits

Amshipura fake encounter: Father waits for justice, Army says proceedings soon

BJP not to field candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll, TMC’s Jawhar Sircar set to be elected unopposed

TMC team visiting Tripura was under constant surveillance, alleges Derek O’Brien

It would be great if West Bengal gets electric vehicle manufacturing industry: Mamata at meeting with Gadkari

Kishtwar cloudburst: rescue operation resumes to trace 19 missing locals

Rise in number of displaced people from Myanmar taking shelter in Mizoram, Manipur

Did IPS officer Rashmi Shukla take nod from CM for tapping phones? asks Maharashtra minister
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 4:09:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maharashtra-to-deposit-10000-into-flood-victims-accounts-as-emergency-aid/article35617931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY