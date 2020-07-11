Maharashtra reports highest single-day surge of 7,862 cases

With a staggering single-day high of 7,862 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Maharashtra’s total case tally reached 2,38,461. A total of 226 new deaths pushed the total death toll to 9,893.

The State has reported over 7,000 cases in a single day twice in less than a week, with the previous highest single-day spike of 7,074 cases recorded on July 4.

Of the total cases, 95,647 are active, said State Health Department officials. With 5,366 patients being discharged on Friday, the number of recoveries has gone up to 1,32,625.

Mumbai’s total cases crossed the 90,000 mark today, with 1,337 cases bringing the tally to 90,461. However, only 23,035 of these are active. With 73 more fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 5,205. The number of cases in Dharavi rose to 2,359 with 12 new cases.

Pune district reported as many as 37 deaths as its total death toll crossed the 1,000 mark to rise to 1,026.

The toll continued to rise in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as well with Thane reporting 17 deaths to take its cumulative tally to 672, Navi Mumbai reporting 12 as its total death count rose to 270, Kalyan-Dombivli reporting 10 to take its cumulative toll to 189, and the Vasai-Virar civic body reporting nine fatalities as its death toll climbed to 150 Nine deaths from Aurangabad district in Marathwada saw the district’s total death toll rise to 323. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate had risen to 55.62%. The State’s case fatality is 4.15%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported another massive spike of more than 1,100 new cases as its total case tally reached 35,232 of whom 18,680 are active as given by the State health Department. The Pune district administration authorities, however, said only 13,132 cases were active.

Cases in MMR surge

Along with Mumbai and Pune, big surges were reported across the MMR.

While Navi Mumbai reported the highest single-day surge with 362 positive cases taking its tally to 8,879, Panvel recorded its second-highest surge with 181 new cases taking the tally to 3,511.

Thane, too, reported 772 new cases to take the district’s total cases past the 21,000 mark. Kalyan-Dombivli reported a spike of 694 new cases, taking its total case tally to 13,192.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded sharp spikes, reporting 205 and 333 new cases respectively to take their total case tallies to 5,566 and 7,236.

Nashik district saw a spike of 352 cases, taking its total case tally to 6,585 of whom 2,683 were active. Likewise, the rise in cases continued in Aurangabad, which reported 278 new cases, taking its tally to 7,691, of which 3,806 are active ones.

“Till date, of a total 12,53,978 laboratory samples, 2,38,461 (19.01%) have been tested positive with nearly 31,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He further informed that presently, 6,74,025 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 46,560 were in institutional quarantine facilities

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)