Maharashtra Minister says letter reveals extortion by Wankhede

Bollywood targeted, says letter from unnamed NCB official, lists violations

Continuing his series of revelations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and State Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday released a letter which he claimed he received from an unnamed NCB official which listed a total of 26 cases where rules were violated by the NCB team.

Mr Malik also alleged that the officer was illegally intercepting mobile phone conversations through two private individuals in Mumbai and Thane.

In a letter, which the Minister has sent to the DG NCB for further action, serious allegations have been made against Rakesh Asthana, former top boss of the NCB and present Delhi Police Commissioner. “Rakesh Asthana directed Sameer Wankhede and KPS Malhotra to frame Bollywood artists through any means necessary,” the letter reads, adding that extortion money of crores were demanded and even Mr Asthana was given the share.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Malik said he was not against the agency, but an individual who was doing a fraud. “Wankhede used fake caste certificate to get his government job. I am not commenting on his religion or caste, but only exposing that he secured the job with fake caste certificate,” he said. The Minister added that call records of his daughter Nilofer had been sought by Mr. Wankhede. “Those who are doing this will be brought in front of you soon,” he said.

The letter has named an advocate Ayaz Khan, identifying him as a friend of Mr. Wankhede and someone who can enter NCB office any time, who allegedly collected money from the celebrities. The letter has also named other members of Mr. Wankhede’s team such as superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, IOs Ashish Ranjan, Kiran Babu, Vishwanath Tiwari, JIO Sudhakar Shinde, OTC Kadam, Constable Reddy, P.D. More, Vishnu Meena, Anil Mane among others.

Mr Malik said that as a law abiding citizen of the country he was forwarding the letter to the higher authorities for the NCB for further inquiry.

Mr Wankhede however termed the letter and the allegations as a joke and a lie.

“He can do whatever he wants. The content of the letter is wrong,” he said.

Mr Wankhede’s wife Kranti defended him at a press conference, saying such letters hold no merit and her husband had done no wrong. “Why should we approach the court? Those who are levelling allegations must approach the court,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Malik on Tuesday evening held a meeting with Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to discuss the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe allegations of extortion levelled against Mr Wankhede by one of the independent witnesses in the cruise drug case in which Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan has been arrested.