Maharashtra Govt sets up SIT for probe into bid by some people to forcefully enter Trimbakeshwar temple

May 16, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 16 ordered setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the alleged attempt by a group of people from a different religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik.

Security guards at the Trimbakeshwar temple had thwarted the group's attempt on May 13 night, a temple trust official said on May 15.

Also Read: Now, men too can’t enter core area in Trimbakeshwar

As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple — one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The temple trust had submitted a complaint to the police.

Some video clips of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Also Read: Scuffle at Trimbakeshwar temple

The office of Fadnavis in a statement said an officer of the Additional Director General (ADG) rank will head the SIT.

“The SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident, but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. A group representing certain community had entered the temple,” Mr. Fadnavis said in the statement.