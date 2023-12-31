GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav distributes portfolios, keeps Home

The development comes a day after Mr. Yadav was in New Delhi to meet BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

December 31, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav kept the Home Department with himself while allotting the portfolios. File photo

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav kept the Home Department with himself while allotting the portfolios. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after the Cabinet expansion in Madhya Pradesh, portfolios were allocated to the new Ministers late on Saturday with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav keeping the Home Department. Deputy CM Jagdish Devda has been given the Finance Department.

Mr. Yadav will also hold various portfolios such as General Administration Department (GAD), Public Relations, Jails, Mining, Aviation, Industrial Policies and Investment Promotion, as per a notification issued by the GAD.

The development comes a day after Mr. Yadav was in New Delhi to meet BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The list of portfolios is said to have been finalised during the meetings with the high-command’s approval.

Also read: Mohan Yadav | Surprise choice 

Mr. Devda, apart from Finance, will also head the Commercial Tax Department, while the other Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla will handle the Public Health and Medical Education departments.

Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has been given the responsibility of the Urban Development and Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs departments, while Prahlad Patel, a former Union Minister, was given the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolios.

Rakesh Singh, a former MP and now a Cabinet Minister, has been allocated the Public Works Department. Kunwar Vijay Shah was handed the Tribal Affairs and Bhopal Gas Tragedy departments.

Former MP and now Cabinet Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh has been assigned the Transport and School Education departments.

Sampatiya Uikey was allotted Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Nirmala Bhura was given Women and Child Development. The two tribal leaders are the only two female Cabinet Ministers out of a total of 18 who took oath on December 25.

Apart from the 18 Cabinet Ministers, six Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four Ministers of State had also taken oath. Including the CM, two Deputy CMs, the State Government currently has 31 Ministers.

