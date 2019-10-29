Lookout circular issued against 3 in Goodwin case

The Thane police on Tuesday issued lookout circulars against the owners and the manager of Goodwin Group, who were booked for alleged fraud last week. Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

On Saturday, the Dombivali police booked the three people after 35 customers of the jewellery store chain approached them alleging that the accused had fled with the money they had invested in fixed deposit or savings schemes.

Senior police inspector S.P. Aaher, Dombivali police station, said by Tuesday, the number of complainants had gone up to 69 and the value of the money allegedly swindled by the accused is estimated at ₹3.87 crore.

“We have issued lookout circulars against A.M Sudheer Kumar, the full-time director in Goodwin Group, A.M Sunil Kumar, managing director, and store manager Manish Kundi. The case has been transferred to the EOW,” Mr. Aaher said.

On Monday, scores of investors held a protest in front of the Thane outlet of the chain, which has been closed for four days. The investors fear that the owners have fled with their money as all the 12 branches, including those in Kerala have been shut during the time the owners promised returns on their schemes.