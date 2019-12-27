Kota hospital orders probe into infant deaths

The government-run J.K. Lon Children’s Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota town has ordered an investigation into the death of 10 infants in two days earlier this week. Aged between one day and one year, six infants died on December 23 and four on December 24.

The hospital administration has appointed a three-member committee, headed by Paediatrics Department’s chief Amrit Lal Bairwa, to probe into the deaths.

The State government has asked Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya to look into the matter and sent a team of doctors from Jaipur to Kota.

The hospital has maintained that since the children are mostly referred from private hospitals in the nearby districts to the government health facility at the terminal stage of their illness, an average of one to three infants die every day.

J.K. Lon Hospital Superintendent H.L. Meena said on Friday that though the death of 10 infants in two days was high, it was “not unusual”.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters on the sidelines of a function here that he would wait for the investigation report before taking action in the matter.