Kashmiri Pandits take out procession in Srinagar

It comes amid grim times, as hundreds of Pandit employees left the Valley last year, in the wake of a spree of killings by militants

March 30, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Kashmiri Pandits during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, on March 30, 2023.

Kashmiri Pandits during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, on March 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits participated in a religious procession in Srinagar, to celebrate Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram, on Thursday.

It comes amid grim times, as hundreds of Pandit employees left the Valley last year, in the wake of a spree of killings by militants. In February this year, a Kashmiri Pandit was killed in Pulwama by militants.

The Pandits organised a procession, where community members wore colourful dresses, as part of the ‘Shoba Yatra’ in Srinagar.

The Pandits walked from the Kathleshwar Mandir, Zaindar Mohalla in Habba Kadal, in a procession. Chanting slogans, the dancing devotees were seen marching towards Lal Chowk. The procession culminated at Hanuman Mandir at Hari Singh High Street.

The Pandits also thronged the famous temples in the Valley, including Handwara’s Mata Badrakali, Ganderbal’s Mata Kheer Bhawani, and in Srinagar.

Several devotees fasting throughout the nine days of Navaratri also broke their fast after performing `Kanya poojan’ and ‘Sakh immersion’.

