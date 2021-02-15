Journalists’ strike extended in Manipur

Journalists in Manipur have decided to extend the ongoing cease-work strike by 48 hours from Monday midnight, a statement issued by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) said. It would mean that there shall be no newspaper in the State. All cable networks have blanked out news.
The statement issued by S. Bokuljao Meitei, vice president of AMWJU, shortly after a joint emergency meeting of AMWJU and the Editors Guild Manipur said on Monday that five resolutions had been passed.
On the night of February 13, a girl lobbing a China-made hand grenade at the main office of the media house that brings out Poknapham, a vernacular daily, and the English paper People’s Chronicle, was captured on CCTV camera. Police say she’s not easy to identify her as her face was covered with a mask.
Journalists in Manipur have been staying away from duty and staging sit-in protests. On Sunday, Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, had assured them that the persons involved in the botched grenade attack would be arrested. However, the strike has been extended.
This is not for the first time that bombs have been planted in major newspaper offices. The AMWJU statement further said that another general body meeting will be convened after the 48-hour deadline ends to chalk out the next phase of agitation.
So far, no proscribed underground outfit has claimed responsibility for the grenade attack.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath