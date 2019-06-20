Other States

Jaipur to host Stonemart

A memorandum of understanding signed here for organising the 11th India Stonemart in Jaipur in 2021, as the largest international exposition of dimensional stone and ancillary products and services, has indicated to a thriving stone industry in Rajasthan. The event will bring together various stakeholders of the industry.

The Rajasthan Industrial Development & Investment Corporation, Centre for Development of Stones and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry signed the MoU here on Wednesday.

