Jaipur to host Stonemart

A memorandum of understanding signed here for organising the 11th India Stonemart in Jaipur in 2021, as the largest international exposition of dimensional stone and ancillary products and services, has indicated to a thriving stone industry in Rajasthan. The event will bring together various stakeholders of the industry.
The Rajasthan Industrial Development & Investment Corporation, Centre for Development of Stones and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry signed the MoU here on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor