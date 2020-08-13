IIT Ropar develops UVGI-based room disinfection device

It harnesses the germicidal effects of UV-C radiations to inactivate viruses and bacteria including corona viruses, say researchers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, on Thursday said it has developed a first-of-its-kind UVGI-based room disinfection device, which harnesses the germicidal effects of UV-C radiations to inactivate viruses and bacteria including corona viruses.

The device, developed by researchers of the IIT in collaboration with Momentum India Pvt. Ltd, was conceptualised and designed at the institute by Dr. Khushboo Rakha, Assistant Professor, department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, and Dr. Naresh Rakha, senior scientific officer, with technical support from Dr. Shahriar Reza (design consultant).

Exposure to frequently touched surfaces

Dr. Khushboo said this completely indigenous device harnesses the germicidal effects of UV-C radiations to inactivate viruses and bacteria including corona viruses. “The “State of the Art” design of UV safe ensures zero-shadow 360 degree disinfection through its prismatic body and foldable wings. The specially designed wings provide focused exposure to the most frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, table tops, cupboards, room fixtures, wall corners, work tops, artefacts, furniture tops etc. The trapezoid base houses the control panel of the equipment. A removable handle and magnetic cover has been designed for comfortable storage and transit of the device. This unique and efficient design has been patented,” she said.

“We have developed a mathematical model based on the last 60 years of research on viruses and bacteria to determine the precise dose of UV-C radiations to effectively inactivate various viruses and bacteria present in-on different types of media (air, surface and liquid). The equipment has the ability to adapt to many differently sized enclosures. With adjustment of time of exposure and space aspect ratio, the device is suitable to conduct disinfection of varying structures in terms of geometrical designs and sizes. The time of exposure can be determined using a software developed at IIT Ropar based on the mathematical model. The equipment can achieve a disinfection level of up to 99.99%,” she said.

The device has been tested for its efficacy by the FICCI Research and Analysis Center (NABL Accredited Laboratory) in New Delhi.