Honda plant in Manesar shut indefinitely as strike enters sixth day

The Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) Private Limited’s plant at Manesar Sector 3 here has been shut indefinitely in view of the ongoing strike by contractual workers, which entered its sixth day on Sunday. Meanwhile, talks are on between the management and the union leaders to find a solution.

The company’s management, through a notice on Sunday, informed that the plant would remain closed till further intimation. Production of the plant has been hit ever since around 2,000 contractual workers sat on dharna inside the company’s premises on November 5, a day after 200 contractual workers were retrenched.

While one of the three shifts remained shut on November 6, the company decided to shut ‘B’ and ‘C’ shifts the next day. The management had declared November 8 and 9 as holidays.

HMSI Employees’ Union president Suresh Gaur said talks are being held with the management and labour department officials to break the stalemate, but a solution could not be found. He said that another round of talks will be held on Monday. Mr. Gaur said the permanent workers were also helping the protesting staff by way of supplying them food and other essential commodities.

More than 600 contractual workers, mostly retrenched over the past few months, are holding a simultaneous dharna outside the company premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar told The Hindu that around 100 police personnel were deployed inside the company premises and the police had been keeping a close eye on the situation. Initially, 300 personnel were deployed, but the force was partially withdrawn for deployment in the city in view of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land title case.

Support pours in

Meanwhile, several political leaders, including Congress’ Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Yadav, have visited the protesting workers over the past few days to express solidarity.

Mr. Yadav, who visited the workers on November 8, offered full support and said that he and his party were with them.

He said that it was wrong to dismiss the workers citing economic slowdown. His father and senior Congress leader Ajay Yadav also visited the workers on Saturday.

Former Jannayak Janta Party leader and sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur also addressed the agitating workers on Sunday outside the company and advised them not to give up their fight till their demands were met. He said the hardships faced by them were temporary, but if they gave up their protest they would suffer lifelong. He advised the workers to video record any police action against them saying that it was admissible as evidence in the court.

Many workers’ unions have also pledged support to the workers.