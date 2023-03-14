Himachal Pradesh’s ‘common man’ Chief Minister arrives in State Assembly in economy car

March 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was the focus of attention as he arrived at the Himachal Pradesh State Assembly in his Maruti Suzuki Alto city car to attend the Budget session, which commenced on March 14.

Mr. Sukhu, since becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh after the Congress party formed its government in the State around four months ago, has been seen working to establish himself as a common man’s leader. The first-time Chief Minister, who hails from a rural background, for years often drove his Alto before reaching the top post, and was fondly known as the “Alto man” in public and political circles in State capital Shimla.

“Since I first got elected as MLA to the State Assembly in 2003, I had used my Alto car to attend the Assembly. It reminds me of my old days,” Mr. Sukhu, talking to journalists in Shimla.

Earlier, the Chief Minister on different occasions was seen strolling at Shimla’s famous Mall Road of Shimla and meeting people during morning walks without any ‘VVIP” protocol.

Inside the State Assembly, members of the Treasury Benches and opposition MLAs from the BJP exchanged sharp words over the demand for a debate on the restoration of MLA Local Area Development Funds (MLA-LAD).

As BJP members termed the stoppage of LAD grants as “anti-people”, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Jai Ram Thakur said the LAD funds were the “legislators’ right” as they were meant for the benefit of the people.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the LAD grants had not been discontinued but only stopped for the present as the State was facing a financial crisis. “Decisions ought to be taken according to the circumstances. The previous BJP government opened 920 institutions in the State without budgetary provision. Hence a situation of financial distress is bound to happen,” he said.

“The State government is discharging its duties and responsibilities with sensitivity. The former BJP government pushed the State towards economic misery,” he added.

BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the House.