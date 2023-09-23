HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

High-speed train to ply between Ahmedabad, Sanand in next six months: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Talking about the semiconductor ecosystem, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also holds the Communications and IT portfolio, said, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase to ₹5 lakh crore in next few years.

September 23, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Sanand (Gujarat)

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on September 23 said a high-speed train will start plying between Ahmedabad and Sanand in the next six months.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of semiconductor company Micron's plant in Sanand in Gujarat, Mr. Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat Express trains will also halt at Sanand.

"A world class train will start between Ahmedabad to Sanand. The high-speed train will start very soon, in the next six months," the Railway Minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express on September 24.

Talking about the semiconductor ecosystem, Mr. Vaishnaw, who also holds the Communications and IT portfolio, said, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase to ₹5 lakh crore in next few years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to build the future of the country with designed and made in India semiconductors,” he said. He said that Gujarat has taken the lead in the semiconductor space.

Micron in June had announced setting up of a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion (around ₹22,540 crore).

The company has roped in Tata Projects for phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Sanand.

Related Topics

Ahmedabad / Gujarat / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.