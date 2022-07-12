Heavy rain batters Gujarat

Six more die in rain-related incidents

Vehicles moving through the waterlogged Ring Road in Rajkot, after the heavy rain on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Parts of Gujarat were battered by heavy downpour that continued on Tuesday and six people died in rain-related incidents, raising the toll to 69 since June 1.

A total of 27,896 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas and 18,225 of them remained in shelters while the others have returned home.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited flood-affected districts and directed officials to ensure that people don’t get stranded in low-lying areas.

Besides south Gujarat districts, Rajkot and Kutch in Saurashtra also received heavy rain on Tuesday.

The government authorities have ordered closure of schools and colleges in affected districts on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ for heavy to very heavy rain in Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur districts, as well as Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi in the Saurashtra region till Wednesday.

As per the emergency control centre, 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and as many of the SDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts of the State.

Eighteen dams have been put on high alert mode and other eight dams on alert mode due to heavy rain in the catchment areas.