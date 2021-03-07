Other States

Haryana govt. to discuss job quota on March 8

The Haryana government is open to including suggestions from industry bodies while framing rules for a law that provides 75% reservation in the private sector to jobseekers from the State, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday. The first meeting for framing the rules will be held here on Monday, he said.

Last week, Governor Satydeo Narain Arya gave his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which provides 75% reservation for those who have a domicile certificate and are seeking private-sector jobs with a monthly salary of less than ₹50,000.

