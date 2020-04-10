Goa blends allopathy, ayurveda to treat coronavirus patients

The Goa government has started an integrated treatment for COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine by using both allopathy and ayurveda.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Goa was the first State to use allopathy and ayurveda in treatment of COVID-19 patients and to boost the immunity of those in quarantine. “This has been done in consultation with the team of doctors treating COVID-19 cases in Goa. In association with the AYUSH ministry, a mobile app for the purpose has also been launched,” he said.

Dr. Sawant said while ayurveda might not cure COVID-19, it will boost immunity. “The patients and those under quarantine will be given guidance on how to use ayurveda to boost their immunity,” he said.

AYUSH Minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik recently said he was told Britain’s Prince Charles had been treated of COVID-19 by ayurveda, a claim debunked by Buckingham Palace.

The Chief Minister said Goa has just six cases, as one patient had recovered. The patient will be kept under monitored quarantine for 14 days. “Only 12 suspected patients are in government quarantine facilities, more than 70,000 litres of sanitiser have been produced and of these, 20,000 litres have been given to government and defence, establishments,” Dr. Sawant said.

Health and Industries Minister Viswajit Rane said the government was working on an economic plan in the interest of industries. Dr. Sawant said a committee to work this out would be announced on Friday.

The CM said training for those carrying out the proposed community survey was conducted on Thursday. “The survey will help in data building and in containing of the virus. I request people to cooperate and not get swayed by political parties’ criticism,” he said.