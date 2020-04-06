Gehlot again requests PM for package

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday once again requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent steps to empower the State governments to deal with the situation arising out of the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also sought announcement of an economic package, including a grant of ₹1 lakh crore, for the States without any further delay.
“I would like to reiterate that our State’s financial condition is rapidly deteriorating due to decline in revenues and the State government was forced to partially defer the salaries of [its] employees for this month,” Mr. Gehlot said in a letter addressed to Mr. Modi.
