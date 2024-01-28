Foundation laid for northeast’s first naturopathy hospital

January 28, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - GUWAHATI

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation of the first yoga and naturopathy hospital in the northeast.

About ₹100 crore would be invested in the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) at Dihing Khamtighat in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district. The institute, along with a 100-bed hospital, would be spread across 15 acres.

The institute is being built to bring a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of yoga and naturopathy and modern tools of technology. It will establish benchmark standards in education, preventive healthcare and research in yoga and naturopathy, Mr. Sonowal.

“The CRIYN would be developed as a centre of excellence in yoga and naturopathy for cardiovascular diseases in India and develop protocols for the management of non-communicable diseases,” he said, adding that the institute would also serve as incubation centres for startups in the yoga and wellness sector.

“AIIMS-like institutions, medical colleges in every district of Assam, strengthening the AYUSH system of medicine with new hospitals, and many other progressive steps have bolstered the medical infrastructure in the State,” Mr. Sarma said.

CRIYN will provide inpatient, outpatient, and daycare services. The services offered by the centre would be naturopathy diet and nutrition, yoga therapy, massage and manipulative therapies, acupressure, acupuncture, chromo therapy, magneto therapy, physiotherapy, and hydrotherapy treatments, AYUSH officials said.