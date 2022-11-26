  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Hurriyat chairman Abdul Gani Bhat questioned in Jammu

An official said Mr. Bhat was questioned for around seven hours at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Jammu, in a militancy-funding case.

November 26, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a wing of the J&K Police, on Saturday, questioned former Hurriyat chairman and Muslim Conference chief Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, 83, in a cross-border funding case. An official said Mr. Bhat was questioned for around seven hours at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Jammu, in a militancy-funding case.

Mr. Bhat’s questioning has come following the arrest of former minister Jitendar Singh alias Babu Singh in April this year. 

The SIA has also filed a chargesheet against Singh and three others in a terror funding case. Singh headed the Nature Mankind Friendly Global party. “Mr. Singh was in touch with the terrorists of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen outfit and separatists of JKLF, an unlawful association,” the SIA said.

The vision of his party “was to make J&K, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan as one independent country by making a condominium of Pakistan and India, for having joint control over currency, external affairs and finance,“ according to the SIA.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Srinagar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.