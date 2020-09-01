Follow norms to check virus spread: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on Monday expressed concern over the increasing number of the COVID-19 cases in the State. Among the 16 districts, Imphal West was the worst hit. He appealed to the people to abide by the guidelines to check the spread of the virus.
Mr. Biren was inaugurating a new Intensive Care Unit in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. There is a trauma centre and an operation theatre in the unit installed at a cost of ₹11.34 lakh.
Mr. Biren said doctors, nurses in Manipur did not lag behind their counterparts in other States. But the medical equipment were rather old. Many patients were selling their land and houses for going outside the State for better treatment.
The Chief Minister said the COVID-19 infection was increasing in Imphal West district and people should take the issue seriously. People should extend cooperation to the government in containing the infection.
Though officials said there was no community transmission, the rise in number of cases in such a small State was alarming.
