Flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s five districts; Gehlot makes aerial survey of affected areas

June 20, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - JAIPUR

A flood-like situation has arisen in five districts of southern Rajasthan following excessive rainfall under the impact of cyclone Biparjoy, which has created a depression in the sky after entering the State from neighbouring Gujarat. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made an aerial survey of the affected areas in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer districts on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

As many as seven persons died in different rain-related incidents in the affected districts. About 15,000 persons were evacuated from the low-lying areas, which were submerged in rainwater, and taken to safer places. The teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), deployed in the affected areas, rescued a large number of people.

A low pressure area was formed on Tuesday over northeastern Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Meteorological Department. The maximum rainfall of 188 mm was recorded in Dholpur, followed by 149 mm in Ajmer. The nearby districts also recorded heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Rains, thunderstorms and winds are likely to occur in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur and other places till June 24. The temperature in almost all districts remained under 40 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature went down to less than 30 degree Celsius.

Compensation after survey

During his two-day aerial survey, Mr. Gehlot will visit Pali, Jodhpur and some more areas of Jalore district on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said the situation was being monitored and the people affected by heavy rains, would get compensation as per the norms after conducting the survey of damage caused to houses and livestocks.

Mr. Gehlot told reporters in Barmer that the State government had made preparations for dealing with the impact of the cyclone and shifted people to safer places. Two columns of the Army had also been called as a precaution, he added. A large number of electric poles were uprooted and power transformers and roads were damaged, he added.

Mr. Gehlot was scheduled to visit Bundi, Kota and Jhalawar districts on Tuesday for inspecting the inflation relief camps and addressing public meetings at these places. He cancelled the visit following heavy rains and reached the affected areas for the aerial survey.