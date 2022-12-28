HamberMenu
Five prison guards suspended for beating up colleague with sticks in Uttar Pradesh

It is said that the incident took place over a dispute on the food being served to the staff and inmates; Raebareli police orders a departmental inquiry

December 28, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Lucknow:

Mayank Kumar
File photo for representational purpose only.

Five prison guards of Raebareli district jail have been suspended after the CCTV footage of them beating up a fellow guard went viral on social media.

In the video, jail guard Mukesh Kumar Dubey, who is incharge of the mess, is being thrashed with sticks for several minutes. Later, other prison authorities step in to stop the violence.

It is said that the incident took place over a dispute on the food being served to the staff and inmates. The guards who beat up Mr. Dubey felt that he was adversely impacting the business of the jail canteen.

After the viral video, the Raebareli police issued an statement that all the five jail guards allegedly involved in the act have been suspended with immediate effect. It also said that a departmental inquiry has been ordered against those involved.

“A video is getting viral on social media in which a fight broke out outside the gate of district prison. The district jail superintendent has taken cognizance of the matter. The incident took place on 26.12.2022. On the complaint of the victim jail guard Mukesh Kumar Dubey a report has been lodged on Vijay Singh (prison guard), Saurabh Verma (prison guard), Parvesh Singh (prison guard), Rajiv Shukla (prison guard), Jaswant Tomar (prison guard). All the five guards have been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquire has also been ordered against those involved in the attack,” the release said.

