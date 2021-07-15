Five held for attack on Haryana Deputy Speaker’s car

Over 100 unidentified persons have been booked in the case.

After invoking sedition charges among other allegations against a group of protesters, who allegedly attacked and damaged the official vehicle of Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in Sirsa recently, the police on Thursday arrested five persons.

Arpit Jain, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, told The Hindu that the police have arrested five persons in connection with the incident that took place on July 11. “We have arrested five persons on the basis of video footage,” he said.

Perturbed over the arrest, a group of farmers started a sit-in protest in Sirsa, demanding the immediate release of the arrested persons.

After the incident, the Sirsa police had registered the FIR under Sections 124A (sedition), 307 (attempt to murder) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), in which two farmer leaders — Harcharan Singh and Prahlad Singh — have been booked. Apart from them, over 100 unidentified persons have been booked.

On July 11, the official car of the Deputy Speaker was attacked in Sirsa by a group of protesters shouting slogans and waving black flags. During the demonstration, which was being carried out against the Centre’s farm laws and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, the protesters allegedly smashed the windscreen of vehicles by pelting stones. Mr. Gangwa, however, escaped unhurt.