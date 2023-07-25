HamberMenu
FIR for trying to pass off Myanmar woman killing video as Manipur incident

The clip was being circulated to incite rioting and efforts are on to arrest those who are spreading the fake news, the police said

July 25, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur police marched on the road to stop protesters in Imphal, Manipur on 24 July 2023. Tension between Meitei and Kuki communities still prevail in Manipur.

Manipur police marched on the road to stop protesters in Imphal, Manipur on 24 July 2023. Tension between Meitei and Kuki communities still prevail in Manipur. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Manipur Police on July 24 registered an FIR in connection with a “fake news” item in which a video, showing the killing of a woman by armed men in Myanmar, is being described as an incident that happened in the State.

The clip was being circulated to incite rioting and efforts are on to arrest those who are spreading the fake news, the police tweeted.

“FIR registered for spreading fake news: On 24/07/2023, Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Manipur registered a case in connection with the viral video of a woman being assaulted and killed by a mob including armed men (which happened in Myanmar), which has been falsely depicted as a case of Manipur.

"Attempt is made to identify and arrest the accused persons for spreading false news with intent to disturb public tranquillity, incite riot, and create serious breach of law and order in the state,” the police said in a Twitter post.

The circulation of the “fake news” came days after a video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting condemnation countrywide.

More cases of women being assaulted surface in Manipur

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the State on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Manipur / tribals / Caste violence / Myanmar

