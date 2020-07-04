Fine of ₹50,000 imposed on a marriage party in Odisha’s Ganjam district

The Ganjam district administration in Odisha imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on both the bride and the groom’s families conducting a marriage procession while violating social distancing norms and not wearing masks.

“A fine of ₹50,000 has been collected and a police complaint has also been lodged against both the bride and the groom’s families for holding the marriage in violation of COVID-19 rules,” Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange said.

Mr. Kulange said the Regional Transport Officer had seized the car in which the wedding procession was undertaken. Stating that self-enjoyment should not ruin others’ lives, he urged people to follow social distancing norms.

Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai said the investigation into the marriage procession inside a hotel had revealed that COVID-19 protocol had been flouted.

Worst affected district

Ganjam is the worst affected district in Odisha. On Saturday, 216 fresh cases were reported. Now, the total number of positive cases in the district alone has crossed the 2,000 mark.

Of the 34 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the State, Ganjam district alone has registered 20 deaths.

Keeping in mind the worsening situation in the southern district, the State government on Saturday appointed two IAS officers as Additional District Magistrates for two sub-divisions of Ganjam. The district administration has restricted two-wheeler travel to within 1 km in order to restrict movement.

Meanwhile, an anganwadi worker deployed at a quarantine centre died. It has not yet been ascertained if she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Kabisuryanagar area of Ganjam district, the parents of an unmarried 27-year-old ended their lives upon hearing of their son’s death. Their son, a teacher, was deployed in a quarantine centre. When he complained of breathlessness, he was shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar. He had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may see https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/suicide-prevention-helplines/article25612310.ece