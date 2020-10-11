Other States

Ex-student leader shot in Chandigarh

A former student leader of Panjab University was shot dead outside a nightclub here by some unidentified armed assailants, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place past midnight when the deceased, Gurlal Brar, was waiting outside the nightclub in his SUV, they said.

Brar, who hails from Punjab, was currently residing in Mohali.

He was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here , where the doctors declared him dead.

