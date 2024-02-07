GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED conducts raids against former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat in money laundering case

The searches were carried out at multiple premises in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh

February 07, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Dehradun

PTI
Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat

Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on February 7 conducted searches against Congress leader and former Minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The searches were carried out at multiple premises in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh, they said.

Mr. Rawat had quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls and joined the Congress.

The ED investigation is understood to be linked to alleged illegal activities in the State's Corbett Tiger Reserve.

