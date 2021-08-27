Demand for initiating contempt proceedings against Jharkhand Advocate General

The Bench, while issuing notices to the Advocate General and Additional Advocate General, has fixed the matter for hearing on August 31.

An interlocutory application demanding contempt of court proceedings against Advocate General of Jharkhand and Additional Advocate General for “conduct against dignity” was filed with the Jharkhand High Court during hearing of the death case of Rupa Tirkey, a sub-inspector of police, on behalf of the applicant.

It has been said in the application that the behaviour of Advocate General Rajiv Kumar and Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar during the last hearing was contrary to the dignity of the court and therefore a case of contempt of court should be initiated against them.

After this, the Bench on Thursday, while issuing notices to the Advocate General and Additional Advocate General, has fixed the matter for hearing on August 31.

During the last hearing of Rupa Tirkey’s case, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan told Justice S. K. Dwivedi that he should not hear the matter now.

The Advocate General had told the court that after the hearing of the case was over on August 11, the microphone of the petitioner’s advocate had remained on. He was telling his client that the decision of the matter was bound to come in his favour and two hundred per cent CBI inquiry is fixed in this case. When the counsel for the applicant is making such a claim, the Bench is urged not to hear the matter.

The court asked the Advocate General to present what he was saying in the court through an affidavit. But the Advocate General refused to file the affidavit and said that his oral statement was sufficient.

After this, the Bench, recording the statement of the Advocate General, referred the matter to the Chief Justice. During this, the Bench said that even if a common man raises questions in court, then it is not in accordance with the dignity of the judiciary.

The Bench said that when this question has arisen, the Chief Justice should decide which Bench will hear the matter. But Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan has again sent the matter to the Bench of Justice S. K. Dwivedi for hearing.

Rupa Tirkey’s father Devanand Oraon has filed a petition in the High Court demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. The petitioner claimed that Rupa Tirkey has not committed suicide, but has been murdered and the police is giving it the colour of suicide by calling it a case of love affair.

The circumstances in which the body was found after his daughter’s death suggest that it was not a suicide.

The court was told that there is a person with political clout named Pankaj Mishra in Sahibganj and that person is under suspicion.

After Rupa’s death, Pankaj Mishra has spoken to the SIT chief, Deputy Superintendent of Police, several times. Presenting the call details of Pankaj Mishra in the court, the counsel for the petitioner Devanand said that he had constant talks with the SP, DC and DSP.

The court was told that Rupa Tirkey was probing several important cases. Due to this a conspiracy was hatched to kill her and Pankaj Mishra and some policemen were allegedly involved in it.

A police sub-inspector of the 2018 batch, Tirkey had died allegedly by suicide in early May at her government accommodation at Sahebganj.