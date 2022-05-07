Cyclonic storm likely to curve away from Odisha, A.P. coast, may not make landfall

On May 11, districts such as Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack are likely receive light to heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm

People in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh may heave a sigh of relief as the predicted cyclone storm over the Bay of Bengal is not likely to make landfall in any of two States while it would curve away towards the sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood became a well-marked low pressure area on Friday and persisted over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and further into a Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal on May 8,” a bulletin issued by the IMD said.

“The atmospheric system is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and reach westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast,” it stated.

The cyclonic storm is likely to move parallel to the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts and remain over the sea.

Light to moderate rainfall

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to commence from May 10 evening at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha. Heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.

On May 11, districts such as Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack are likely receive light to heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm. Gale speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9.

As the cyclonic storm is likely to remain over the sea, the gale speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail around the system center over westcentral and adjoining northwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal. The sea condition is likely to become high over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on May 11.

Advice to fishermen

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea area over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over northwest Bay of Bengal on May 10 and 11.

“Fishermen whoever out at sea are advised to return to coast by morning of May 10 and advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast from May 11 till further notice,” the bulletin said.

The Odisha government has decided to watch the movement of the atmospheric system closely before lowering its alertness.