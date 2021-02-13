Culture Ministry’s flagship festival to be held in Bengal

The 10th edition of the festival was held in Madhya Pradesh in October 2019.

The Union Culture Ministry’s flagship festival, the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM), will be held in West Bengal this time, with the inauguration at Cooch Behar Palace on Sunday, the Ministry said in statement on Saturday.

“This RSM which is being organised in West Bengal will enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people of diverse cultures, thereby securing stronger unity and integrity of India,” the Ministry said.

Renowned artistes, including local artistes, would participate in the festival of folk art forms, it said. The festival would give visitors a chance to reconnect with indigenous culture, it said. The 11th edition of the festival would be kicked off with the inauguration by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and would include events in Cooch Behar from Sunday till February 16; in Darjeeling from February 22 to February 24; and in Murshidabad on February 27 and February 28.

“This RSM assumes more significance as it is taking place as we are emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic which has severely impacted the cultural sector. Through this event, the Ministry endeavours to provide the much-needed support and assistance to the artists as well as the confidence that cultural functions can be now organised taking into account all necessary precautions,” the Ministry said.

