HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CRPF commando injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and CoBRA 206th battalion was out on an area towards Elmagunda village to ensure security during polls.

November 07, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Raipur

PTI
CRPF personnel during a search for nxalites in sensitive areas of Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh. File photo

CRPF personnel during a search for nxalites in sensitive areas of Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, was injured on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as polling for the first phase of State Assembly elections got underway in the region, police said.

The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Tondamarka camp towards Elmagunda village to ensure security during polls, a senior police official said.

During patrolling, Inspector Shrikant belonging to CoBRA 206th battalion, inadvertently stepped over the IED, planted by Naxalites, leading to the explosion causing injuries to him, the official said.

The area falls under Konta assembly segment, which is among the 20 constituencies where voting is being held Tuesday in the first phase of the two-phase elections for the 90-member state assembly.

Related Topics

act of terror / armed Forces / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.