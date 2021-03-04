CPI(M) leader injured in attack in Tripura

CPI(M) has blamed BJP for allegedly organising attack on former Minister Badal Choudhury

Senior CPI(M) leaders including party’s central committee member and former PWD Minister Badal Choudhury were attacked at Belonia in south Tripura on Wednesday. Mr. Choudhury sustained minor injuries in the incident at the remote Maniram Bari locality.

The CPI(M) has blamed the BJP for allegedly organising the latest of several targeted attacks on Mr. Choudhury who was earlier arrested for the alleged scam in the PWD.

The BJP issued a statement denying its involvement and claimed that the incident was ‘staged’ to take political advantage in elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Mr. Choudhury and other CPI(M) leaders were returning after attending a programme at Sanchiram Bari to commemorate the 46th death anniversary of Dhananjoy Tripura who died in police firing on tribal protesters demanding recognition of ‘Kokborok’ as an official language. Vehicles of the CPI(M) leaders were stoned when they were returning after the commemoration programme.

Two vehicles, including the one carrying Mr. Choudhury, were damaged. Mr. Choudhury was rushed to the district hospital where he was given first aid.

Tension flared up a day after former Chief Minister and CPI(M) polit bureau member Manik Sarkar visited Belonia in the aftermath of alleged attacks on residences of CPI(M) leaders including that of elder brother of Mr. Choudhury.

Wednesday’s incident spot falls within the territorial jurisdiction of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) which is going to elections on April 4. A multi-corner election is expected to the 28-member council, constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1982.