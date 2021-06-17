Other States

COVID-19 claims lives of 17 children in Meghalaya

Health workers perform nose swab tests. File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 17 children in Meghalaya, according to local media reports, which cited official data.

The COVID-19 dashboard of the State’s Health Department revealed 5,101 minors aged up to 14 years tested positive since the outbreak of the pandemic in Meghalaya in 2020. Of these, 4,344 recovered till June 15, while 17 succumbed to the disease.

What has worried government and healthcare specialists is that 13 children died over the past 30 days.

“We are concerned by the positivity rate among children. We are in the process of constructing three prefabricated paediatric hospitals to deal with the situation,” State Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said.

State capital Shillong, Tura and Jowai towns will have a prefabricated hospital each, he added.

“We are trying to be prepared before the anticipated third wave hits Meghalaya,” Mr. Hek said, admitting that the State needed to improve its healthcare infrastructure.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 1:35:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-claims-lives-of-17-children-in-meghalaya/article34838349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY