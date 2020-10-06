COVID-19 cases touch 2.73 lakh in West Bengal

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,348 COVID-19 cases taking the total to 2,73,679. The State also recorded 61 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities to 5,255. The number of active cases rose to 27,717 and the discharge rate in the State remained at 87.95 %.

Of the 61 deaths reported on Monday, Kolkata recorded 16 deaths taking the toll in the city to 1,783. North 24 Parganas recorded nine deaths taking the toll in the district to 1,179. Hooghly and South 24 Parganas two districts bordering Kolkata registered seven deaths each.

Kolkata recorded 669 new infections in the past 24 hours taking the total case tally in the city to 59,866. North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of 742 cases taking the total infections in the State to 54, 924.

The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours in West Bengal was 40,140. The total number of samples tested in the State stood at 34,38 lakh. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested in the State was 7.96%. The COVID-19 bed occupancy ratio in the State remained at 37.51%.