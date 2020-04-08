Coronavirus | Agra registers first death, taking tally to 4 in Uttar Pradesh

A 76-year-old COVID-19 infected woman died in Agra on April 8, taking the death toll in Uttar Pradesh to four, said district officials.

Agra has emerged as one of the hotspots in the State with the total number of cases touching 68 on April 8.

According to District Magistrate Prabhu N. Singh, the woman was also an asthma patient and was admitted to S.N. Medical College.

“The grandson of the aged woman had returned from the Netherlands on March 15. She was admitted to two different private hospitals because of asthma-related problems,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

A Health Department official later said she was shifted to her house and was on oxygen. “On April 7, when her report came out to be positive, a rescue team brought her to S.N. Medical College where she succumbed during treatment,” he said. Mr. Singh said samples were being taken from the two hospitals where she was admitted.