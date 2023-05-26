Congress will welcome Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if it promotes "social harmony": Congress leader Navprabhat

May 26, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST - DEHRADUN

Amid the ongoing exercise by the Uttarakhand Government to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the State, senior Congress leader and chairman of the Congress Disciplinary Committee Navprabhat on May 25 said that the party would welcome Uniform Civil Code if it promotes "social harmony".

"It is noteworthy that the Uttarakhand Government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai to implement UCC in the State, which is going to submit its report on UCC to the state government by June 30," said Navprabhat.

Navprabhat, further said that Congress will welcome UCC if it will promote social harmony and reduce mistrust that has arisen among the people.

Navprabhat also shared some examples from history where the Portuguese tried to implement the UCC when they made colonies in Goa, Daman and Diu ahead of Independence."Before independence, in 1869, Goa talked about Uniform Civil Code but it accepted different religions, practices and beliefs..

The Goan Code talks about promoting social harmony. If any effort is made to promote social harmony, remove the mistrust that has arisen among the people, the Congress will welcome it," said Navprabhat, while speaking to ANI in Dehradun on May 25.

The implementation of a Uniform Civil Code was one of the prime promises made by the BJP during the last assembly elections in the hill state. And days after coming to power CM Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formed the five-member committee for UCC.