Civilian traffic to Leh suspended

Civilian traffic from Kashmir valley towards the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh’s Leh was restricted on Monday, in the wake of fresh military confrontation between India and China in the region.

Several Leh-bound vehicles, including trucks carrying essentials, were stopped on Monday morning at Manigam and Sumbal areas in Ganberal district, both access routes to Sonamarg which connects the Kashmir valley with Ladakh, according to the drivers.

The Sonamarg-Leh road is the only one connecting Kashmir with Ladakh and is vital for the movement of soldiers and machinery ahead of the winter, when it has to be closed for at least five months.

A Ganderbal district officer told The Hindu that the road was also closed due to the inclement weather. However, sources said Army convoys were allowed to head for Leh, which is fast emerging as a flashpoint between the two countries.