Churu MP Rahul Kaswan resigns from BJP, joins Congress

March 11, 2024 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Jaipur

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on March 11 resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress. He also resigned as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Announcing his decision, Mr. Kaswan, who was denied ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders for giving him the opportunity to represent Churu as the MP twice.

Also read | Voice of dissent in Rajasthan after the BJP distributes tickets for Lok Sabha election

"Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and from the post of Member of Parliament," Mr. Kaswan posted on X.

"I express my gratitude to BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who gave me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years, " he said.

The BJP had given ticket to paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia from the Churu Lok Sabha seat in place of two-time MP Kaswan.