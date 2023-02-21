Cannot stop Khalistan movement: Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh

February 21, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Self-styled Sikh preacher and pro-Khalistan propagator Amritpal Singh on Monday said that Khalistan movement could not be stopped from flourishing and if Union Home Minister Amit Shah desired to stop it, let him “fulfil his desire”.

Responding to a question on Mr. Shah’s remark that a close watch was being maintained surrounding Khalistan (sovereign state for Sikhs) activities and the government would not let it flourish, Mr. Singh said “..if the government of India is actually a secular government, then tell me that has Prime Minister or Home Minister ever said that they will stop people who talk about ‘Hindu Rashtra’. It means there’s discrimination.. Sikhs have their aspirations and Hindus have theirs, while they [Hindus] can freely talk about theirs, we [Sikhs] can’t. So, I firmly believe that it [referring to the Khalistan movement] can’t be stopped from flourishing. Indira Gandhi [former Prime Minister] attempted to stop, what was the result, they [the government of India] can also try, if they want to fulfil their desire. We have our heads on our hands. If we were scared of death, we wouldn’t have chosen this path.”

‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit was set up by actor turned activist Deep Sidhu, who actively participated in the year-long farmers’ agitation against the now repealed three farm laws and raised Punjab-centric issues. He died in a road accident in February last.

Mr. Singh, who has been invariably speaking the language of secession and separatism, evoking calls for the freedom of Punjab and the creation of Khalistan at several platforms, was in Amritsar to observe the death anniversary of Sidhu.

Mr. Singh among others was recently booked by the Punjab police allegedly for kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt.