HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as 'uttaradhikari', says party leader

Anand has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh, said Udayveer Singh, the BSP’s Shahjahanpur district unit chief

December 10, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati arrived for a meeting of party’s office bearers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Lucknow, on December 10, 2023.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati arrived for a meeting of party’s office bearers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Lucknow, on December 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BSP chief Mayawati on December 10 declared her nephew Akash Anand as her uttaradhikari (heir), a party office-bearer said.

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.

"He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh," Mr. Singh added.

The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.

Mr. Singh said Ms. Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.

Mr. Singh said, "She (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her."

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Bahujan Samaj Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.