Bomb thrown into house at Manipur, no one injured

No one has been arrested and police investigation is under way.

In the continuing pre-poll violence in Manipur, a bomb was hurled into the house of one K. Loken at Arapti village in the Keirao Assembly constituency in Imphal east district around 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday, police reports said.

The bomb fell inside the bedroom of Mr. Loken’s boy who escaped unhurt but the explosion caused damage to some household items.

Police have registered a case and investigation is under way. No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, women in the Heirok constituency in the Thoubal district are protesting against the “police inaction” relating to the shooting to death of a college student in front of his parents. They have been staging sit-in protest and taking demonstrations to enter the police station. Under pressure from the public six persons had surrendered to the police. One of the surrendered youth is a younger brother of the sitting BJP MLA of the constituency. The women activists said that the police had not recovered even the murder weapon. They are also demanding the closure of the police station saying that the villagers would do the work of the police.

In another incident recently, a policeman and his cousin had been gunned down in the Wangoi constituency. Chief Minister N. Biren, who promptly visited the houses of the two victims, said, “It is an attack on the BJP members. No stone will be left unturned to nab the masked killers.” However the culprits have not been identified nor arrested.