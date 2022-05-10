Blast at police intelligence HQ in Punjab’s Mohali, police says ‘minor explosion’

Explosion happened at 7.45 p.m. Former CM Amarinder Singh, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa urge Bhagwant Mann to investigate it

Explosion happened at 7.45 p.m. Former CM Amarinder Singh, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa urge Bhagwant Mann to investigate it

A blast occurred on Monday at the Punjab Police Intelligence Bureau headquarter at Mohali in Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, shattering a few windowpanes. No casualties were reported.

The Police said that no damage has been reported and the area has been cordoned off. The explosion was heard at 7:45 PM in which no is reportedly hurt.

The Police, in an official statement, said, “A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in S.A.S Nagar at around 7:45 p.m. No damage has been reported. Forensic teams have been called.’‘

Senior police officers are on the spot and investigation is being done.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, “Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tweeted, “The bomb blast in Mohali is a sign of deep communalism. I strongly condemn this incident and urge the @PunjabGovtIndia to investigate and take stern action against those who are intent on disturbing the peace of Punjab.”