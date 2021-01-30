BKU lodges complaint against 2 BJP MLAs

It alleges that the MLAs were responsible for beating up farmers, removing their tents, and causing damage to vehicles

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday lodged a complaint at Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi Police Station against BJP MLAs Nand Kishore Gurjar and Sunil Sharma for being allegedly present at the protest site on Thursday evening and inciting their supporters to indulge in violence with the farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border.

In the complaint, Digambar Singh, president of the youth section of BKU, held the MLAs responsible for beating up farmers, removing their tents, and causing damage to vehicles.

On Thursday, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said he feared that his supporters would be beaten up by BJP people after his arrest. “My respect is secondary to my supporters’ dignity. They are here for two months because of my call. I can’t leave them orphaned to be beaten up by members of the ruling party,” he stated.

Anshu Jain, Circle Officer, Indirapuram, said a complaint had been received and they were verifying the charges before registering an FIR.

MLA’s letter to Home Minister

Notably, Mr. Gurjar had written a letter to the Home Minister on Wednesday, where he described Mr. Tikait and other farmer leaders as “atankwadis” (terrorists) and appealed that these leaders be ‘hanged’ after their case is heard in a fast-track court.

In the letter, he also said that if the Delhi Police were finding it difficult to remove them from the protest site, they should direct us. “We would remove them in 24 hours in national interest,” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Gurjar released a video wherein he said he was not present at the protest site and described Mr. Tikait as a so-called farmer.

BJP sources said the senior leadership was not happy with the conduct of the MLAs and an explanation might be sought from them.

Ranjeeta Dhama, Chairman of Loni Municipality has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that Mr. Gurjar was working against the interests of the party.

“Rakesh Tikait had agreed to court arrest but the MLA reached the spot with his supporters. Neither Mr. Tikait has been arrested nor the protest sitevacated,” she stated.